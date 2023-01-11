US flights grounded after FAA suffers system failure

A computer glitch at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed airline traffic across much of the nation early Wednesday, and the agency said it was working to restore the system.

According to USA Today, at 7:20 a.m., the FAA said in a tweet that it was asking all airlines to pause domestic departures until 9 a.m. "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

More than 1,200 flights within, into, or out of the United States were delayed as of 7:15 a.m. ET, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and just over 100 flights in the country were canceled.

United Airlines said in a statement that it had "temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA."

Southwest Airlines said it was closely "monitoring a data issue with the FAA" that may impact operations. It urged travelers to check their flight status.

Airlines for America, the trade group that represents major US airlines, urged travelers to check with their carriers throughout the day.

The FAA said it was working to fully restore the affected Notice to Air Men system, which provides pilots with safety information for the nation's airports.

Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.

MNA/PR