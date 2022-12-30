Tehran reacts to anti-Iran provisions of US 2023 NDAA

Nasser Kan'ani in a statement on Friday said that the anti-Iranian provisions in the US's 2023 National Defense Authorization Act reflect the hostile, provocative, and interventionist beliefs and policies of the United States.

Bilateral cooperation between Iran and other governments in various fields, including conventional defense cooperation, is in line with international laws and obligations and is not against any third country, he said, adding that the US has threatened regional peace and stability by establishing numerous military bases in the region.

Asserting the fact that the construction of nuclear weapons has no place in Iran's military doctrine, he added that Iran, as a member state of the IAEA and the Safeguard Agreement, is familiar with its rights and obligations.

Making baseless claims about the peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran does not help the efforts to legitimize the illegal and unilateral actions and sanctions of the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he also said, stressing that Iran has proven that it will not surrender to force.

Americans' full support for the occupying Zionist regime, as the only possessor of nuclear weapons in the West Asian region, is the most serious threat to regional and international peace and security, the Iranian diplomat criticized.

