Iran embassy condemns suicide bombing in Pakistan

Iran's embassy expressed its condolences to the government and the people of Pakistan.

The Iranian embassy also expressed its sympathy for the victims of this heinous act.

Earlier on Friday, local media in Pakistan reported a Pakistani policeman was killed and three others were injured in a car explosion in Islamabad.

The blast was reported in Pakistan's Islamabad near an upscale market, university, and government office area.

Officials, privy to the development, said that the police had stopped a 'suspicious' taxi to check when the explosion occurred.

