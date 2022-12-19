  1. Politics
Iran condoles with Afghanistan on deadly Tunnel blast

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman offered condolences to Afghanistan over the deadly explosion in a tunnel on Monday.

In a statement on Monday evening, Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry, expressed sympathy with the neighboring and Muslim nation of Afghanistan over the tragic incident of the truck explosion inside the Salang tunnel.

In addition to offering his condolences to the families of the victims, the spokesman asked for God's mercy and forgiveness for the killed and a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Taliban confirmed Monday that the death toll from the explosion of a fuel-laden truck inside a tunnel in northern Afghanistan rose to more than 30, while stressing that the figures were not final.

