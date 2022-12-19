Iran among top 5 in Red Crescent and Red Cross in world

"The Iranian Red Crescent Society is among the top five Red Cross and Red Crescents out of 192 countries in the world and has received the Henry Davison Award for its services," Vahid Salimi said.

Salimi made the comments in a ceremony in the western Iranian province of Ilam, where the Red Crescent Society of the province distributed cotton bags to replace plastic bags among the participants in the event in support of the environment.

Salimi also pointed to different services that his organization provides to the people of the country and singled out the services of the society in the million-march Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The ceremony was held to commemorate the UN-backed International Volunteer Day (IVD).

