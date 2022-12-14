44 spy suspects linked to Mossad detained in Turkey

Seven among them were arrested. The suspects are accused of leaking information about Palestinian expatriates in the country to the Zionist regime's intelligence agency Mossad.

Turkish authorities have been investigating Istanbul-based “consulting companies,” which offered private investigation services for their customers for a while via their contacts with the Israeli agency, according to Daily Sabah.

Mossad paid suspects to run surveillance on Palestinians and their nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Turkey, according to investigators. An operation was launched earlier this week against the suspects.

Interrogated suspects’ statements revealed that their work helped Mossad to launch online defamation campaigns and threats against Palestinians.

A search is also underway to capture 13 other suspects in the operations. Among the detainees are I.Y., who founded a private investigators’ association in 2007, and a university lecturer at a university.

RHM/PR