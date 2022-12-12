US to continue providing Ukraine with military assisstance

Zelensky thanked Biden for an additional $275 million in security assistance, which the Pentagon announced Friday, and for the more expansive and “unprecedented” US support of Ukraine’s sovereignty in the war, according to a statement published on the website of Ukraine’s Presidency.

The package announced last week includes weapons and artillery rounds and equipment to help Ukraine boost its air defense.

Zelensky said the “unprecedented defense and financial assistance” from the US helped “not only to succeed on the battlefield,” but also to “maintain the stability of our nation’s economy,” according to the Ukrainian statement.

He told the American president about 50% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have been destroyed while thanking the US for allocating aid specifically for reconstructing Ukraine’s energy systems.

According to the White House statement, Biden also highlighted the $53 million package announced late last month to support Ukraine’s electrical system.

