Dec 12, 2022, 3:02 PM

Hashd al-Sha’abi cmdr.:

There would be no trace of ISIL after US withdrawal from Iraq

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – Following the withdrawal of American forces, there would be no trace of ISIL in Iraq, Qasim al-Kariti, commander of the PMU's 41st Brigade said.

Criticizing the sabotage and obstruction of the Americans in the fight against terrorism in Iraq, Al-kariti noted that the American forces influence the process of security operations in this country.

Therefore, they should be expelled from the country, he stressed.

If the American forces leave the country, in a few days, there will be no trace of ISIL terrorists, he said, adding that the war against ISIL strengthened the determination of Iraqi youth.

Some politicians do not want security to be established in some areas of Iraq, because the creation of crises is in their interest, he also pointed out.

This year, Iraq is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the defeat of the ISIL terrorist group. Many resistance commanders and Iraqi politicians have thanked Tehran for the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against ISIL.

