Lockerbie bombing suspect is now in US custody: authorities

A Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that blew up a passenger plane over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988 is in US custody, authorities in the US and Scotland said Sunday, according to NBC News.

“The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi,” a Justice Department spokesperson told NBC News. “He is expected to make his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.”

In a separate statement, Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said that the victims' families had been told that Mas'ud was in US custody.

It was unclear how he had arrived in US hands.

Pan Am flight 103, traveling from London to New York, exploded over Lockerbie on Dec. 21, 1988, killing all 259 people, including 189 Americans

