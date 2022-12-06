  1. Politics
Iran, Belarus hold joint consular meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – A joint consular meeting between Iran and Belarus was held on Tuesday to facilitate judicial and political cooperation.

The joint consular meeting of Iran and Belarus started on Tuesday in Tehran with the presence of some Iranian Foreign Ministry officials, the Ministry of Justice representatives, the International Police and the border police of the two countries.

Various issues such as judicial cooperation, facilitating the issuance of visas for nationals of the two countries, border cooperation and the fight against human trafficking and illegal immigration, as well as finalizing the document on the transfer of convicts, were among the main topics discussed in the meeting. 

