Dec 1, 2022, 9:00 PM

Zionists backers in no position to talk about human rights

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said the backers of occupying, terrorist and racist Zionist regime of Israel are in no position to comment on human rights in other places.

"From an ethical perspective, the criminals against other nations and full backers of the terrorist, racist and occupying Zionist Israeli regime are in no position to talk about human rights situation in other places," Nasser Kan'ani said in a post on his Twitter account on Thursday. 

The Iranian spokesman added that human rights is a sacred concept and the Islamic Republic of Iran considers its promotion as an Islamic, humane, legal and moral necessity.

The violators of human rights should stop using human rights as a political means by looking at their disgraceful record of human rights.

The American government and many western regimes must be condemned for their shameful records of human rights violations.

