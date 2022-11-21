4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys

The US Coast Guard said nine people were rescued and the body of one person was recovered Saturday after the boat capsized about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Little Torch Key, Florida, ABC News reported.

Some of those rescued were wearing life jackets which likely saved their lives in the waves that hit as high as 8 feet (2.4 meters) amid 30 mph (48 kph) winds, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The Coast Guard did not immediately say from where the people on the boat were migrating.

RHM/PR