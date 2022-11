The rocket lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:06 a.m. EST, carrying Intelsat's Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 satellites.

The first carrier stage was previously used in 13 launches. This time, SpaceX has decided not to return this Falcon 9 component to Earth. All of the fuel will be utilized to launch satellites into orbit before it falls into the Atlantic Ocean.

ZZ/PR