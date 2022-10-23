Tehran to host 18th OANA Summit 

Three Iranian news agencies, Mehr News, Fars News and IRNA are members of the organization. The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) voted in favor of IRNA's nomination for the presidency at the 17th General Assembly meeting in Seoul, South Korea.

The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies is an association of news agencies from UNESCO member states in the Asia-Pacific region. It was previously known as the Organization of Asian News Agencies. It was formed in 1961 on UNESCO's initiative.

The organization covering two-thirds of the world population has now 43 members from 35 countries in Asia and Oceania.

Iran, as a long-standing member, was the rotating president from 1997 to 2000.

Mehr News readers may follow up the news of the 18th general assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies here.

