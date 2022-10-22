Syrian air defenses repel Israeli airstrikes over Damascus

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that explosions could be heard, adding that strikes were executed by Israeli forces.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has stated that the targeted areas appeared to include military sites.

SANA has since detailed that no casualties were reported, but that material damages had been recorded by officials. The outlet further detailed that the strikes were carried out "from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias."

The latest spate of strikes on Damascus comes months after similar measures were taken in August and September when airstrikes targeted the Damascus airport. Earlier reports indicated that said strikes killed at least five Syrian soldiers.

ZZ/PR

