Syrian air defense shot down 2 Israeli missiles, 4 bombs

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Syrian air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs launched by Israel's F-16 fighters at the airports of Damascus and Al-Dimas on Friday.

"Syria's air defense systems destroyed two cruise missiles and four guided bombs over the course of an air defense battle," Col. Andrei Boldyrev, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Saturday.

The official specified that the attacks were carried out on Friday evening by four Israeli F-16 jets operating from the Golan Heights, Sputnik reported.

The Israeli aircraft fired four cruise missiles and eight guided bombs in total.

As a result of the strike, a YLC-6M radar of the Syrian military and the runway of the airport in Al-Dimas were destroyed, while military personnel sustained no injuries.

