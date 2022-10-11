Tehran sympathizes with Venezuela over deadly landslide

In a statement on Tuesday, Nasser Kan’ani expressed the sympathy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Venezuelan government, the nation, and the families of the victims of floods and landslides in the country that led to the death and missing of dozens of people in this country.

The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías, according to BBC.

About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations.

RHM/PR