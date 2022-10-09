Seven soldiers killed in Djibouti rebel attack

A defense ministry statement blamed the assault on the base in Garabtisan in the north of the Horn of Africa nation on the “Armed FRUD” (Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy), describing it as a “terrorist group”, CGTN reported.

“Despite the fact that our soldiers defended themselves valiantly, this attack caused the death of seven of our soldiers, wounded four and left six missings,” it said in a statement.

“This gang is well known for its odious and criminal acts of terrorizing and pillaging in remote areas of the country,” it said, adding that all efforts were being made to pursue the assailants and find the missing.

There was no immediate update on Saturday from the ministry.

MNA/PR