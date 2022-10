TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Tractor football team defeated Persepolis 1-0 here in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Mohammad Abbaszadeh scored the winner in the 75th minute.

With two minutes remaining, referee Mooud Bonyadifar awarded a penalty to Persepolis but Tractor goalkeeper Mohammadreza Akhbari saved Mehdi Torabi’s penalty.