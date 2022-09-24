Turkey urges UN Security Council to drop veto power

“We believe that the General Assembly and the Security Council need to expand further. Every country in the world should have a representation here,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, Vietnam Posts reported.

According to Cavusoglu, many politicians also have a world view that is not only composed of 5 permanent members of the Security Council, including the US, UK, France, Russia, and China.

“We can come up with a criterion based on the population, size, and geographical distribution of each country. The veto should be abolished. There are many options to replace the veto,” Cavusoglu added.

In addition to the five permanent members, the Security Council has 10 non-permanent members, with two-year terms and no veto power. This right allows the permanent member to block a resolution from being passed.

In 2021, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan described the process at the Security Council as unfair and outdated, when “few countries” controlled the world.

RHM/PR