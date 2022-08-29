Iran finishes seventh in 2022 AVC Cup for Women

Aytak Salamat (15 points) and Mahsa Saberi (14 points) delivered in double-digits and consistently played throughout the match. Iran performed well in running the wings, and mostly through their strategic serves. They completed the match with seven service winners, which helped define the pacing of the match.

Iran head coach Alessandra Kampedelli was pleased with her team’s performance, which she will now consider in preparing for the Asian Championship in 2023.

“Today was an important victory because it somehow gave us more confidence. Throughout our matches here, we’ve seen little improvements along the way,” she said.

Iran’s best finish in the AVC Cup was in Vīnh Phúc, Vietnam in 2012 as they ranked 6th. Australia finished in 7th place in the 2008 and 2018 editions, both held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

ZZ/TT