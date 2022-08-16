  1. Economy
Aug 16, 2022, 2:45 PM

NIOC announces Iran crude oil prices for Sep. delivery

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has increased the official selling price of all types of crude oil for export to Asian markets in September.

The international affairs department of NIOC set the price of light crude oil, heavy crude oil, and Forouzan crude for sale in September at $9.50, $6.30, and $6.40 higher than the average Oman/Dubai oil price.

The price per barrel of Iranian light crude oil for sale in September is 60 cents, Iranian heavy crude oil 70 cents, and the price of Forouzan crude oil is 75 cents higher than the August prices.

The average price of Oman/Dubai crude oil is the base price of crude oil in West Asia.

Iran has set the official selling price of light crude oil in the northwest European market by $2.65 more than Brent, and the price of heavy and Forouzan crude oil in this market is 90 cents and 1 dollar lower than Brent, respectively.

ZZ/SHANA

News Code 190297
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190297/

