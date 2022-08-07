  1. Politics
Iran missile launchers arrive in Baku for Sea Cup competition

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – The Defense Ministry of Republic of Azerbaijan announced the arrival of two Iranian missile launchers in the Azeri capital of Baku on Sunday to take part in Sea Cup Competitions.

Iran’s two missile launcher cruisers namely “Joshan” and “Paykan” cruisers were dispatched to Azerbaijan Republic to take part in the 7th edition of Sea Cup Competition.

The Ministry of Defense of Republic of Azerbaijan announced in a statement on Sunday the arrival of Iranian Army Navy’s missile launcher cruisers “Joshan” and “Paykan” in Baku for participating in the "Sea Cup" competition, which is in the form of "International Army Games 2022" to be held in territorial waters of Republic of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea.

The presence of naval vessels of Iran’s Army Navy Force in Baku came as Iran’s Bandar Anzali hosted the "Sea Cup" competition in September 2021. In this round of competition, representatives from different countries including Russia, Kazakhstan and Republic of Azerbaijan participated.

