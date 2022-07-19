Iran serious in reaching stable agreement in JCPOA talks

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his phone conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Monday night.

During the phone talk, the two sides discussed the latest status of JCPOA talks as well as some important regional and international issues.

"There is no doubt in the will of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to reach a good, strong and stable agreement," said the Iranian foreign minister about the JCPOA talks.

Appreciating the unceasing efforts of Joseph Borrell and Enrique Mora and referring to his recent talks with the Italian and French foreign ministers, he added that in order to reach a good agreement, the White House should be realistic and stop repeating the ineffective approach of the past and unproductive behavior and resorting to pressure and sanctions.

Borrell, for his part, appreciated the positive and serious will of the Iranian side in the negotiation process so far.

He also emphasized the necessity of presenting and summarizing the ideas of the parties in the current situation. "I will continue to try to bring the views of Iran and the United States closer together and reach a point of agreement," he said.

ZZ/5541521