This is the first time in Iranian sports history that a female fencer is among the world's top 64 fencers.

Azam Bakhti has overpowered rivals from Belgium, Brazil, Syria, and Canada in the event.

To be among the top 32 fencers, Iran's history-making girl must beat another opponent in the coming stage of the event.

The 69th Fencing World Championships kicked off on July 16 in Cairo, Egypt.

