Armed attack in eastern Congo leaves at least 27 dead

At least 21 people were killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the latest attack attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group on Saturday morning, a local civil society group said, TRT World reported.

Later, Kivu Security Tracker (KST), which monitors violence in the region via a team of experts on the ground, revised the number on Twitter, saying that at least 27 civilians had been killed in the attack.

The incident took place in the village of Beu-Manyama, 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) north of the Mamove town in the Beni territory of North Kivu province, Kinos Katuho, head of the Mamove civil society group, told reporters.

The attackers killed residents in their homes with machetes and bullets, Katuho said.

Last year, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi authorized the Ugandan army to hunt down the ADF in the Beni and Irumu territories but the joint operations are yet to curb the violence.

