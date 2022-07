According to state media reports, more than 20 earthquakes with various magnitudes shook different parts of Hormozgan, three of which were above 6 on the Richter scale and the rest between three and four.

At least five people were killed by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that hit the west of the province.

According to the reports, the area was also struck by two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitudes, leaving 44 people injured.

The item is being updated…

RHM/