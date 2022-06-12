Mahan Air rejects owning seized plane in Argentina

Saying that it has been a year since the sale of this aircraft to a Venezuelan company, the source stressed that the seizure of this aircraft under the name of Mahan Airlines has political purposes.

The crews also have nothing to do with Mahan Airlines, he added.

News sources earlier on Sunday reported that the Argentinian government has seized a Venezuelan airplane belonging to Iran's Mahan Air.

The crews of the cargo plane are currently in Argentina and have not been able to return to Venezuela due to the confiscation of their passports, according to the reports.

News sources reported that the plane was carrying auto parts for an automobile company and no suspicious cargo was found in it during several stages of inspection.

