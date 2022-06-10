Iran started injecting gas into advanced centrifuges: AEOI

In an interview with the national Iranian TV last night (Thursday night), the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami pointed to the anti-Iran resolution that was passed at the IAEA Board of Governors on Wednesday and said that "In the last 20 years, all the methods, behaviors, psychological operations, sanctions, and resolutions that they have exercised and imposed have been in line with the policy of stopping the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Eslami said that the Islamic Republic of Iran accepted the JCPOA to reduce the pace of its nuclear program in 2015 to build trust, noting that all the JCPOA obligations that Iran accepted were in contrast to the IAEA regulations.

The AEOI head noted about the Zionist Israeli regime's claim on Iran's nuclear program and its abidance by the IAEA regulations that, "It is regrettable that an international institution has been exploited by an illegitimate regime and its reputation has been destroyed."

He added that Iran's goodwill in the JCPOA was never admitted, stressing that "We don't look for adventurous operations. We have officially announced what our nuclear program is according to the IAEA charter, the IAEA has a duty to assist countries in developing their nuclear programs."

Eslami went on to point out that "The IAEA is held hostage by the Israeli regime."

Regarding the Thursday AEOI move in disconnecting the IAEA's surveillance cameras that were installed beyond the Safeguards Agreement, he said, "We kept the cameras in place in accordance with the JCPOA to show our goodwill, but now that false and unacceptable accusations have been made [against Tehran], the recent decision was made."

He added that "As regards the alleged undisclosed sites, although they declared that the case of Jaber Ibn Hayyan was closed, they checked Jaber Ibn Hayyan once every three months. They saw the metal uranium plate which they were looking for in Jaber Ibn Hayyan."

"We have put an end to the activities of a number of the agency's beyond Safeguards Agreement cameras, and tomorrow we will put an end to the activities of the rest that are 17 to 18 in total. We installed new centrifuges and started injecting gas into them. Agency inspectors came and saw injecting gas into the advanced machines."

He also noted that "Our peaceful nuclear activities continue in an environment in a technical, excellent environment under the influence of the agency's rules."

MNA