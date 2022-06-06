  1. Politics
Iran sympathizes with Nigeria over recent armed attack

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman offered his condolences over the recent attack on a Nigerian catholic church.

Condemning the attack, Saeed Khatibzadeh offered his condolences to the Nigerian government and nation.

The senior Iranian diplomat also said that such seditions among the followers of the divine religions are unacceptable.

Gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives killing dozens of people in an attack on a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria.

The violence began as worshippers gathered at the St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state on Sunday. Among the dead were many children.

Adelegbe Timileyin, who represents the town of Owo where the attack took place, said at least 50 people were killed.

