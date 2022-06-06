The bus was carrying 30 people, including the driver, to Yamunotri, the remote Hindu pilgrimage site in the Himalayan state, when it went off the road on Sunday evening, AlJazeera reported.

The accident happened near Damta in Uttarkashi district, about 160km (100 miles) from the state capital Dehradun.

“The injured persons have been rushed to the nearby medical facilities,” district police superintendent Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Yaduvanshi added that rescue workers were still looking for a missing passenger and the death toll “may increase further”.

The bus was carrying 28 tourists from the Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, local media reports said.

The picturesque Uttarakhand has some of the holiest Hindu sites and receives millions of pilgrims each year, but has a poorly maintained and notoriously dangerous network of Himalayan roads.

ZZ/PR