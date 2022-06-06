  1. World
Jun 6, 2022

26 dead af­ter pil­grim bus falls into gorge in N India



TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – At least 26 people have died and four others were injured after a bus in a mountainous region of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand plunged into a gorge, police and media reports said.

The bus was carrying 30 people, including the driver, to Yamunotri, the remote Hindu pilgrimage site in the Himalayan state, when it went off the road on Sunday evening, AlJazeera reported. 

The accident happened near Damta in Uttarkashi district, about 160km (100 miles) from the state capital Dehradun.

“The injured persons have been rushed to the nearby medical facilities,” district police superintendent Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

Yaduvanshi added that rescue workers were still looking for a missing passenger and the death toll “may increase further”.

The bus was carrying 28 tourists from the Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, local media reports said.

The picturesque Uttarakhand has some of the holiest Hindu sites and receives millions of pilgrims each year, but has a poorly maintained and notoriously dangerous network of Himalayan roads.

