Iran-Iraq-Turkey trilateral meeting to be held in Baghdad

Mahdi Rashid Al-Hamdani said on Sunday that a meeting with the representatives of Iran and Turkey in Baghdad is scheduled to be held soon to discuss Iraq's water rights. He did not mention the date of the meeting.

Baghdad continues to consult with neighboring countries on water resources, and a special envoy of the Turkish president is scheduled to travel to Baghdad, but the exact date has not yet been determined, told Al-Hamdani to the Iraqi News Agency.

The Iraqi official expressed hope that a trilateral meeting with Iran and Turkey would be held soon to achieve a fair share of Iraq's water resources.

Referring to the recent visit of the head of the Iranian Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh to Baghadad, he noted that the Iranian minister of energy will also travel to Iraq.

