President Raeisi arrives in Zanjan province

President Raeisi arrived at Zanjan Airport on Thursday morning and was welcomed by the representative of the Supreme Leader in the province, the governor-general and senior provincial officials.

Visiting the plans and infrastructure projects of the province, meeting with elites, veterans, martyrs' families and representatives of different groups of people, participating in the meeting of the Administrative Council and a press conference will be the most important plans of the President's visit to Zanjan province.

The President is accompanied in this trip by his Chief of Staff, the Vice-President for Executive Affairs and ministers, Interior, Health and Medical Education, Agricultural Jihad, Industry, Mines and Trade, and the Head of the Plan and Budget Organisation.

Upon arrival in Zanjan province, Raeisi called Zanjan province a province of many great people and added, "Well-known scholars, scientists and great philosophers have lived in Zanjan, whose names are always famous not only in Zanjan and Islamic Iran, but also in the World of Islam."

He expressed hope that during this trip, some of the shortcomings and problems that have already been examined will be resolved, saying, "In the Administrative Council of the province and in the meetings with the esteemed managers of the province, the Leader's Representative in the province and the governor-general and esteemed members of parliament, dear managers and servants of the province, good decisions will be made, some of which will definitely be among the travel resolutions."

Raeisi pointed out that a mechanism has been designed to follow the travel resolutions until a definite result is achieved, noting, "I have to apologise to the people of Zanjan province for not being able to meet with them in person because of COVID-19 conditions."

He expressed hope that what the dear people of Zanjan want will be followed in this trip, and in practice, people will see that what they want has been achieved.

