Moscow warns US over weapons move

"The point is that the United States is not doing anything in order to find some kind of solution," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, adding that the United States has been sending arms to Ukraine for many years even before the start of Russia's special military operation, Sputnik reported.

"This was the case when we were working on the subject of binding security guarantees for Russia starting last autumn - there were no signs that the United States was ready to refrain from escalating tension, from open confrontation," Ryabkov stated.

The United States has announced it will provide Ukraine with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a move Moscow says will increase the risk of a direct confrontation between the pair, according to Aljazeera.

The weaponry is part of a new $700m aid package for Ukraine from Washington which is expected to be unveiled later on Wednesday.

Ukraine gave "assurances" that they will not use the missiles to strike inside Russia, senior administration officials said.

MP/PR