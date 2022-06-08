Why do we need QMS in the Construction Industry?

Quality standards have always been a key issue in the construction industry. In fact, a recent study has valued the cost of poor quality in construction to be greater than the sum of the profits of all the companies within the industry. In an increasingly competitive marketplace, any sensible organisation will understand how important it is to deliver quality work if they want to remain profitable, maintain a good reputation, and most importantly protect the interests of public health and safety.

Execution and confirmation of QMS; Ensure quality in your organisation

So how do construction industry organisations ensure consistent quality in the services they provide? Good quality management is the basis of any successful construction project. Without effective quality management, projects are bound to fall short in some area or another, due to the sheer number of moving parts comprised in any construction project, large or small. The key to effective and systematic quality management is the establishment and implementation of a Quality Management System (QMS) in accordance with iso 9001 certification and requirements.

QMS certification; Turning targets into courses and resources

A QMS is a set of process, policies, and procedures designed to improve operational efficiency to support an organisation’s efforts to consistently meet customer and regulatory quality requirements in the delivery of their products and/or services. An effective QMS translates an organisation’s purpose and objectives into a set of clear policies and resources aimed at assisting each member of the organisation in embrace standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The reasons why QMSs are needed in construction are too many to list in the confines of a single article, which is why we will stick to the most notable ones and tell you more about the benefits of iso 9001. QMSs are needed in the construction industry because they help improve:

QMS audit raises organisational performance

Perfection is not a destination, but rather a constant perpetual quest toward something better. A QMS adopts a similar philosophy in its approach. Beyond helping construction organisations establish important operational objectives, it also provides them with the means to continually measure and review how well they are faring in reaching these goals to ensure they are relentlessly traveling on a path of never-ending self-improvement. Whenever innovation and quality are harmoniously working together, the result is a high-performing organisation.

Customer Satisfaction; Positive experience with all types of quality management systems

To remain in business, any organisation must satisfy their customers. Besides that, managers of organisations must have complete information about iso 9001 meaning. This holds true even more so in big-ticket industries such as construction where you only get one shot to turn a first-time customer into a loyal client. Fortunately, QMSs make it easier for organisations to keep up with how satisfied their clientele is and to make the necessary adjustments where needed. An effectively implemented QMS can help organisations actively quantify the satisfaction of their clients, develop a system addressing their issues in a satisfactory manner, and increase their chances of retaining them. A comprehensive QMS also contains processes to help organisations measure, monitor, and understand customer feedback, and determine whether they are meeting their requirements. In the event that their efforts fall short in meeting those needs, the QMS includes simple processes designed to remedy the situation, and endeavour to offer clients a positive and satisfactory experience.

Is QMS ISO relevant Compliance

When implementing a QMS, organisations can incorporate compliance into their documentation, measurement and reporting, and internal auditing systems to ensure that regulatory standards and requirements are built into the fabric of their organisation, therefore eliminating any compliance-related complications that may arise down the line. QMSs implemented with compliance in mind are naturally compliant with the relevant authorities or standard bodies. Moreover, such systems make it easy to monitor compliance and make adjustments where and when needed.

Organisational Culture; How Quality Management System boosts the confidence

An effective QMS ensures that operational activities are clearly established, communicated, and aligned with organisational objectives and priorities, so all employees are aware of what is expected of them. This in turn leads to increased confidence and a firm understanding of the important role they play in fostering a culture that values quality and how that impacts the final product/services and how it is perceived by the client. This sort of culture cultivates a climate where employees are inspired and comfortable enough to offer suggestions on quality initiatives. At this level, quality becomes much more than just a compliance activity, it becomes perceived as more of performance activity.

Documentation and QMS audit

In the construction industry documentation fulfills various functions. It can be used to communicate, inform, provide evidence of conformity, disseminate information etc. A well designed QMS is like the blueprint that defines the rules of how processes are documented, where documents are stored, how they are accessed and by whom, to ensure that the organisation is running like a well-oiled machine, therefore reducing downtime and eliminating redundancies.

