May 18, 2022, 9:50 AM

Foreign ship carrying 550K smuggled fuel seized in PG (VIDEO)

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – A foreign vessel carrying thousands of liters of smuggled fuel was seized in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Chief Justice of Hormozgan Province Mojtaba Ghahremani announced on Wednesday that the ship, smuggling 550,000 liters of fuel, had been confiscated by the Iranian navy forces of the naval zone.

During the seizure, seven of the ship’s crew members were detained, he said, adding that the ship and its crew would be handed over to competent authorities during the legal process.

Recently on April 24, 14 and 9, IRGC Navy seized three foreign vessels carrying 200,000 liters, 250,000 liters and 220,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf respectively. 

The incidents came after a series of seizures of smugglers' vessels by Iranian Navy forces in the sea lanes serving the Persian Gulf, where a large portion of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

