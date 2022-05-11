US House approves $40 billion of aid to Ukraine

The bill gained the required majority of votes and will be forwarded to the Senate now. Should the Senate approve the bill, it will be forwarded to US President Joe Biden for signing, TASS reported.

The bill implies the allocation of funds for military, economic, and humanitarian aid to Kiev.

Biden requested this additional funding earlier. He urged the lawmakers to approve it without delays, warning that otherwise, the US will have to suspend its aid to Kiev soon because all resources allocated by the Congress earlier have been exhausted.

Initially, Biden requested $33 billion of aid. Later, US media reported that Congress increased this sum up to almost $40 billion. In particular, additional funds were proposed for the purchase of combat vehicles and food aid.

RHM/PR