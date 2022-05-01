Iran army has largest artillery in West Asia

  1. Iran
TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Executive Deputy of the Army of Iran Brigadier General Kioumars Sharafi says that the army has the largest artillery in West Asia, and this is a fact that both friends and foes alike acknowledge.

Stating that today, the Iran army is in the highest defensive position, General Sharafi said that despite the sanctions, the range of the army's missiles has been improved. 

He added that today both friends and foes acknowledge that Iran army's artillery is the largest in West Asia. 

Recently, the Iranian army in a ceremony held on the occasion of the National Day of the Army unveiled its latest equipment and achievements in the field of ground combat, including artillery, armor, electronic warfare, helicopters and UAVs.

