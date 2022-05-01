Iran army has largest artillery in West Asia

Stating that today, the Iran army is in the highest defensive position, General Sharafi said that despite the sanctions, the range of the army's missiles has been improved.

He added that today both friends and foes acknowledge that Iran army's artillery is the largest in West Asia.

Recently, the Iranian army in a ceremony held on the occasion of the National Day of the Army unveiled its latest equipment and achievements in the field of ground combat, including artillery, armor, electronic warfare, helicopters and UAVs.

