White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president will visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24, without providing further details of his planned trip, Yonhap news agency reported.

An official in Seoul said the US president is scheduled to visit Seoul from May 20-May 22.

South Korea and Japan were also the destination of the first overseas trip by both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in March 2021.

KI/PR