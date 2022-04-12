Brazil FM discusses purchasing Iran fertilizers with Blinken

Brazil is in discussions with the United States for a truce that would allow Brazilian companies to buy fertilizers from Iran, Merco Press reported.

Because the United States has imposed sanctions on Iran, Brazilian firms are hesitant to purchase Iranian fertilizers as doing business with Iran might provoke a reaction from the US.

Carlos Franca, Brazilian Foreign Affairs minister informed of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a public hearing at the Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations and National Defense (CRE) last week.

Access to Iranian fertilizers could help Brazil reduce its dependency on Russian supplies, which account for about a third of Brazilian imports of fertilizers.

“There is a large surplus of fertilizers in Iran, to which Brazilian importers have little access. What we do with Iran, in practice, is barter because we deposit the funds in an account in Brazil and Iran uses it to buy medical supplies and food. That is why I negotiate with the United States a temporary truce in this embargo so that Brazilian companies can negotiate with Iran without suffering reprisals from the United States,“ he said.

RHM/PR