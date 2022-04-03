Moscow poised to offer support to Minsk if Belarus attacked

"We are bound by mutual obligations, first, within our Union State, and besides, within the CSTO (the Collective Security Treaty Organization)," he told Belarus-24 channel when asked how Moscow would act in case of aggression against Belarus, for example, by NATO or from the Ukrainian flank.

The Kremlin spokesman went on to say that an attack on any CSTO member, and especially an attack on Moscow’s closest ally "in fact, is equal to an attack against the Russian Federation," TASS reported.

"Therefore, there is absolute mutual support between Russia and Belarus. It is an absolute constant, and nobody can or must call it into question," he stressed.

RHM/PR