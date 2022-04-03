  1. Politics
Apr 3, 2022, 11:20 AM

Kremlin spox.:

Moscow poised to offer support to Minsk if Belarus attacked

Moscow poised to offer support to Minsk if Belarus attacked

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Russia remains ready to provide the required support to Belarus in case of an attack on it, and Moscow will view such actions as aggression against itself, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are bound by mutual obligations, first, within our Union State, and besides, within the CSTO (the Collective Security Treaty Organization)," he told  Belarus-24 channel when asked how Moscow would act in case of aggression against Belarus, for example, by NATO or from the Ukrainian flank.

The Kremlin spokesman went on to say that an attack on any CSTO member, and especially an attack on Moscow’s closest ally "in fact, is equal to an attack against the Russian Federation," TASS reported.

"Therefore, there is absolute mutual support between Russia and Belarus. It is an absolute constant, and nobody can or must call it into question," he stressed.

RHM/PR

News Code 185276
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185276/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News