Raeisi orders to drege Gorgan Bay for its revivial

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Golestan province on Friday morning as part of his administration's regular visits to provinces to observe the implementation of big projects and listen to people's grievances.

Raeisi visited Ashuradeh Island and Khazini Canal and was informed about the development problems of these areas in person.

The President stressed, "It is necessary to dredge slit from the bottom of the water in this area."

Raeisi pointed out, "Water should flow in Gorgan Bay. The authorities should take immediate action to revive Gorgan Bay without delay".

The President emphasized that after this provincial trip, the water supply canals should be dredged in these areas, and specified, "An expert meeting should be convened within a maximum of 10 days and the necessary measures should be started immediately".

Referring to the capacity of the region for development in the field of tourism and environment, Ayatollah Raeisi said, "Studies have been done several times in the field of development of the region, so now is the time to implement, and procrastination is not acceptable".

MNA/president.ir