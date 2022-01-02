Six Somalian police killed, wounded in attack by Al-Shabaab

Following the attack of Al-Shabaab terrorist group to a police station in Somalian capital, at least three policemen were killed and three others were wounded.

In recent weeks, tensions have exacerbated between Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussain Roblei, so that this issue may have seriously affected fight against al-Shabaab terrorist group in this African country.

Somalian government has been fighting against al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group “al-Shabaab” since it was founded in early 2004.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group has so far claimed responsibility for several operations in Somali which have led to the killing and wounding of hundreds of people in this country.

