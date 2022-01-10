VIDEO: NY building fire leaves 19 dead, including 9 children

A "malfunctioning electric space heater" was the source of the fire. The heater was in the bedroom of an apartment, and the fire consumed the room and then the entire apartment, Daniel Nigro, commissioner of the New York City Fire Department said.
TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – A major fire in an apartment building in Bronx in New York City on Sunday left 19 people dead, including 9 children, in what Mayor Eric Adams described as one of the worst fires the city has experienced in modern times.
News Code 182733
Your Comment