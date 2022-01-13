Russia launches drill with over 10,000 soldiers near Ukraine

As tensions between Moscow and the West continue, Moscow announced the start of a new military exercise near Ukraine's border.

The exercises are held at different training sites in the south of the country, including near cities of Volgograd, Astrakhan, Stavropol, Rostov, and Krasnodar, the ministry said in a statement according to Anadolu Agency.

The military personnel will train in tactical actions as part of reconnaissance and offensive operations, the statement added.

Russia's military exercises near Ukraine's border began as senior representatives of Moscow and NATO held a meeting in Brussels regarding security issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

After the meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko said Moscow expects a "definite" response from NATO to Russia's proposals on security guarantees.

In recent weeks, military exercises in the region have intensified as Ukraine and some NATO members accuse Russia of preparing to attack Ukraine. Rejecting claims by Kyiv, Washington and some European allies that it is preparing to attack Ukraine, Moscow made offers to Washington and NATO to reduce tensions and provide security guarantees.

