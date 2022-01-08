  1. Iran
Jan 8, 2022, 8:41 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 8

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, January 8.

Asia:

Kazakhstan witnessing unrests, protests

Ebtekar:

Signals in Vienna promising good agreement 

Etela'at:

Iran's frozen funds to be released as progress witnessed in Vienna

4 killed, 1000 injured in Kazakhstan unrests

Gen. Ghaani: US presence in region to be eradicated 

Javan:

Iranians hold funeral ceremony of 250 anonymous martyrs of Sacred Defense across Iran

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

South Korea agrees to release Iranian frozen funds

Glorious funeral ceremony of 250 anonymous martyrs of Sacred Defense across Iran

Kayhan:

Farewell to 250  anonymous martyrs 

