Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 8

Asia:

Kazakhstan witnessing unrests, protests

Ebtekar:

Signals in Vienna promising good agreement

Etela'at:

Iran's frozen funds to be released as progress witnessed in Vienna

Gen. Ghaani: US presence in region to be eradicated

Javan:

Iranians hold funeral ceremony of 250 anonymous martyrs of Sacred Defense across Iran

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

South Korea agrees to release Iranian frozen funds

Kayhan:

