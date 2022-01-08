Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 8

Asia:
Kazakhstan witnessing unrests, protests
Ebtekar:
Signals in Vienna promising good agreement
Etela'at:
Iran's frozen funds to be released as progress witnessed in Vienna
4 killed, 1000 injured in Kazakhstan unrests
Gen. Ghaani: US presence in region to be eradicated
Javan:
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
South Korea agrees to release Iranian frozen funds
Kayhan:
Farewell to 250 anonymous martyrs
