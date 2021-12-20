Gabriel Boric wins Chile's presidential election at 35

With 99.95% of ballots counted, Boric won with 55.87% of the vote, securing victory over his right-wing opponent, Jose Antonio Kast, who trailed with 44.13%, according to the Electoral Service of Chile. Boric will be sworn in as President on March 11, CNN reported.

Earlier Sunday, Kast conceded the election to Boric and congratulated his opponent "on his great triumph."

"From today he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile is always first," Kast tweeted.

Speaking to supporters at his campaign headquarters Sunday night, President-elect Boric thanked the people of Chile.

Outgoing Chilean President Sebastian Pinera congratulated Boric earlier in the evening, saying, "Chileans have given an example of democracy, you were part of that, I congratulate you."

RHM/PR