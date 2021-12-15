Iranian defense power not affected by US sanctions

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, the Political Deputy of Political-Ideological Office of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Brigadier General Rasoul Sanaei-Rad made some remarks in reaction to the latest anti-Iranian move by the Americans in sanctioning the Iranian drone program.

Answering a question about the possibility of the influence of US anti-Iranian move on Iran's drone power, Brigadier General Rasoul Sanaei-Rad said that Iran had already gained the defense power despite the imposed sanctions and any restriction on Iran's drone power will not get anywhere.

According to the commander, Iran has stood on its own feet to achieve advanced defense equipment, therefore no foreign power can affect that process.

Referring to the US lawmaker Gregory Meeks' claims that Iranian UAVs endanger the US and the region, he said that Iran's defense and military power brings security to the region and is a fulcrum of security of Iran and its neighbors.

It is the irrational presence of the Americans that causes tension and insecurity in the region, he said, adding that the Americans are making the same historical mistakes as the British, and surely they will end up leaving the area just as they did in the case of Afghanistan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called the Zionist regime's regional actions a threat to the security of international shipping, stressing that although Zionists use their American military equipment to attack regional countries, the US would not impose any sanctions on them.

Referring to the brutal killing of civilians in the war in Yemen with the use of American equipment, General Sanai Rad added that most of the weapons used against civilians are US-made, but the US authorities prefer to ignore this blatant violation of human rights.

