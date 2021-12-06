Conf. on peace, human rights in West Asia to be held Thurs.

According to the Foundation of Dialogue and Solidarity of United Nations, the international conference on the occasion of World Human Rights Day will be held virtually.

The third international conference on “the Future of Peace and Human Rights in West Asia” will be held on Thursday on peace and human rights with the participation of 20 prominent speakers from around the world.

The Foundation of Dialogue and Solidarity of Unified Nations is a non-governmental and transnational organization that has started its activities in 2017 and attempts to take a positive step towards global dialogue and peace by applying the concepts of human rights and international solidarity.

Boosting regional integration, strengthening the peace and dialogue, and providing solutions to address the challenges in the West Asian region are among the goals of the conference.

The previous conference was held in the presence of several prominent figures including Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian incumbent minister of culture Abbas Salehi, Iraq's Ambassador in Tehran Sa'd Javad Qandil and a number of Iranian and Iraqi parliament members.

