TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – The 91st Tehran Derby, the match between archrivals Esteghlal and Persepolis, was held on Thursday afternoon as it made millions of Iranians across the country and even abroad to sit in front of TV and watch the game. Here are photos taken at Tehran-based Pardis Cineplex as those attending the Fajr Film Festival are watching the derby which ultimately ended with a 2-2- draw.